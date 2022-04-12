Farnham Road store targeted in £250,000 jewellery heist

Police are trying to track down the people behind a jewellery heist in Farnham Road which saw £250,000 worth of valuables stolen.

At about 4.30am on Saturday morning, a vehicle intentionally reversed into the metal shutters of Gold Factory jewellers in Farnham Road, causing significant damage.

The sole occupier of the vehicle then got out of the car and entered the store.

A CCTV image of a car pictured at the scene

Another vehicle then pulled up and another person got out and walked into the jewellers.

The offenders used a hammer to break open the jewellery displays and stole an estimated £250,000 worth of items.

A CCTV image from within the jewellers

The two thieves then left in the same vehicle, leaving the other vehicle behind.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images in connection with the burglary and officers want to speak to the two men pictured.

Detective Constable Lewis Jefferson, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.

“Also, if you are pictured or recognise the men in the pictures or the vehicles, then please come forward.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220152793.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”