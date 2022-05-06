Police launch murder investigation following stabbing in Slough

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of an 18-year-old man in Slough on Thursday evening (May 5).

Officers from Thames Valley Police attended Trelawney Avenue at around 7.15pm following a report that a man had been stabbed in the vicinity of the parade of shops.

The victim, an 18-year-old man from Slough, was found with stab wounds being assisted by a member of the public.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London for further treatment where he succumbed from his injuries.

Officers investigating the ‘very complex enquiry’ said it appeared the incident was a ‘targeted attack’.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a young man was fatally stabbed.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex enquiry, which appears to be a targeted attack.

“I would ask anyone who may have information about this to please come forward and call 101, quoting reference 2010 of yesterday’s date (6/5).

“A scene watch is likely to be in place for some time, which is likely to have an impact on local residents and business owners, and so I would like to thank them in advance for their patience and understanding.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”