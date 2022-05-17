Rape victim of jailed ‘monster’ Donald Robertson says ‘justice has been done’

One of the victims of prolific sex offender Donald Robertson has described the former Slough man as a ‘monster’ who put her life through turmoil.

Robertson, 66, was convicted today of the murder, indecent assault and false imprisonment of 26-year-old Shani Warren at Taplow Lake in April 1987.

A jury also found him guilty of the kidnap and rape of a teenage girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in July 1981.

Robertson was not present during any of the two-week trial and is currently serving a life sentence in prison for a previous sexual offence.

Thames Valley Police released a statement on behalf of the victim of the rape in 1981, who was 16-years-old at the time.

The victim said: “It’s been almost a year since the investigation was reopened, and to relive that dreadful night has been very distressing.

“The weeks leading up to the trial have been very traumatic for myself and my family, but with their support I found the courage and strength that I didn’t have as a 16-year-old to pursue the case against the monster that put my life in turmoil.

“I am grateful for the support and empathy of the officers dealing with the investigation, and leading to the conviction of the accused.

“Justice has been done and I can finally get some closure. So to anyone that finds themselves in a similar situation, don't be afraid to ask for help, be strong and with your courage and the right support you will get through the trauma.”