    Carers Week set for June 6 with wellbeing events

    Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

    It also helps people who do not think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.

    To mark National Carers Week (Monday 6 June to Sunday 12 June), Slough Carers Support, Slough Special Voices, Cippenham Carers Group, Slough Crossroads, and local community groups have teamed up to organise a programme of events and activities for carers in the borough to take some time out and enjoy.

    Monday, June 6

    9.30am-12.30pm – Coffee Morning, Cippenham Baptist Church
    Contact Special Voices on 07990693439 or email: info@specialvoices.co.uk

    11am-1pm – Slough Carers Support Networking Forum & Lunch – Arbour Park, Stoke Road, Slough, SL2 5AY
    Book at https://bit.ly/3FTwTIm 

    1pm-2pm – Singing for pleasure, Holy Family Church, 226 Trelawney Avenue Langley, SL3 7UD. Contact Santok from Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services on 07543243613 or email santok.modhvadia@alzheimersdementiasupport.co.uk 

    2.30pm-4pm – Slough Libraries ‘How to make a playlist’, Cippenham Library. No booking required

    6pm-7pm – Virtual Evening Coffee Hour, Online. Contact Special Voices on 07990693439 Contact Special Voices on 07990693439 or email: info@specialvoices.co.uk for codes to join.

    Tuesday, June 7

    10.30am-11.45am – Seated Exercise, St Francis Church, London Road, Langley, SL3 7LN. Contact Santok from Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services on 07543243613 or email santok.modhvadia@alzheimersdementiasupport.co.uk 

    11.30am-1.30pm – Tea, cake & fancy dress, Cippenham Baptist Church. Contact Special Voices on 07990693439 or email: info@specialvoices.co.uk 

    Wednesday, June 8

    10am-11.15am – Virtual ‘’Fetch Me’’ games with prizes, Online Contact Special Voices on 07990693439 or email: info@specialvoices.co.uk for codes to join.

    11.30am – 12.45pm – Virtual Quick Draw Online. All you need is a pencil & paper, with a gift for attendees.

    11am-12pm – Slough Libraries ‘A Brush with Royalty’ inclusive book group for adults, Langley Library. No booking required

    11am-1pm – Slough Carers Support – Marinella’s Arts & Crafts Class, 1st Floor, Queensmere Shopping Centre. Book at https://bit.ly/3NqDmwZ 

    12pm-1pm – Active Slough – Easy play badminton, Singh Saba Sports Centre. £5.00 registration fee, free weekly sessions. Contact Billy.cousins@slough.gov.uk 

    1pm onwards – Slough Older People’s Services, Afternoon Tea, Crocus Dorney Court Garden. £12pp. Contact Slough Memory Clinic 01753 635210 or email Hannah.Jenkinson@berkshire.nhs.uk 

    1pm-2.30pm – Wellbeing through music, St Francis Church, London Road, Langley, SL3 7LN. Contact Santok from Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services on 07543243613 or email santok.modhvadia@alzheimersdementiasupport.co.uk 

    1pm-3pm – Cippenham Carers Fish & chips, Cippenham Baptist Church. Contact Zhora Jefferies on 07795 530712

    Thursday, June 9

    10.30am-12pm – Slough Carers Support Tea, Coffee & Cake Morning, Britwell Community Café, Long Furlong Road, Britwell, SL2 2PH. Book at https://bit.ly/3PsxftE 

    12pm-2pm – Bingo with prizes, Cippenham Baptist Church. Contact Special Voices on 07990693439 or email: info@specialvoices.co.uk 

    Friday, June 10

    9.30am-12.30pm – Cream Tea, Cippenham Baptist Church. Contact Special Voices on 07990693439 or email: info@specialvoices.co.uk 

    *11am-1pm – Slough Carers Support – Marinella’s Arts & Crafts Class, 1ST FLOOR Queensmere Shopping Centre. Book at https://bit.ly/3NqDmwZ 

    Saturday, June 11

    10am-11am – Slough Carers Support Bhangra Session hosted by Apna Virsa, Upton Court Park
    Book here.

    11am-1pm – Slough Carers Support – Marinella’s Arts & Crafts Class, 1ST FLOOR Queensmere Shopping Centre
    Book at https://bit.ly/3PrOgEo 

    Sunday, June 12

    2pm-3pm – Self-care Sunday with Slough Happiness Collective, Herschel Park (TBC). Booking TBC.

    To see all events and details, visit sloughcarerssupport.co.uk/events/carers-week-events-6-14-june-2022/ 

    Slough

