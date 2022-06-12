Two Slough men charged with murder of Hounslow man

Police have charged two men from Slough with the murder of a man from Hounslow.

The body of Mohammed Shah Subhani was found in an area of woodland in Beaconsfield in December 2019.

Metropolitan Police detectives have since charged Raneel Poonia, 25, of Whitehouse Way, Slough, Gurditta Singh, 25, of Moreland Avenue, Slough, with Mohammed's murder and perverting the course of justice.

Amraj Poonia, 26, of Farmfield Drive, Horley, was also charged with the Slough pair on Friday (June 10).

They all appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Saturday).

Police were called on May 7, 2019 after 27-year-old Mohammed, known as Shah, failed to return to his home in Hounslow. His family reported him as missing and an extensive enquiry was launched.

On December 19, 2019 human remains belonging to Shah were found in an area of woodland near Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire.

Shah's family have been informed of this development in the investigation, the Met added.