Slough MP Tan Dhesi welcomed to Langley Heritage event

Slough MP Tan Dhesi was present at an event held to share best practice in school community partnerships at The Langley Heritage Primary School.

The event, following the 2-year working partnership between the primary school (which is part of the Arbib Education Trust) and Aik Saath is geared towards a project to support children in their transition from primary school to secondary school and from childhood to adulthood, which eventually led to the birth of HIVE.

As part of the project, the school has worked with the Heathrow Community Trust and the development of the project has been fantastic, as it highlights the role of professional mentors and school/ community partnerships.

On Friday, June 24, an event was held at primary school to reflect on the impacts of HIVE.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi was the key note speaker, expressing his delight at how the project has impacted young people’s lives.

After the presentations the school leaders celebrated with their children.

Rob Deeks, director of Aik Saath, said: “Here we have found a way of carrying our children across the transition from childhood to adulthood, primary to secondary.

"This is something both unique and special and [Langley Heritage is] the first school to do this."