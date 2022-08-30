Murder probe launched following death of man in Slough

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Slough.

Police were called to Keel Drive at 1.45pm today.

A man in his 20s was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man following an incident in Keel Drive, Slough.

“The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this complex investigation, but we are not looking for anyone else and we believe there is no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220384949.

A scene watch will be in place for a number of days while the murder investigation continues.

An increased police presence in the area is also expected.