Slough shopping centre revamp moves a step closer as outline plans are approved

Outline plans for the redevelopment of Slough's Queensmere shopping centre were approved by councillors last night (Thursday).

Developer British Land wants to eventually replace the complex with 1,600 homes, 40,000 sq ft of offices and new space for shops and restaurants in what is planned to be a mass overhaul of the centre.

A planning committee approved outline proposals at a meeting in Windsor Road yesterday. This included details such as the demolition plans and floorspace, with more detailed applications coming back at a later date, known as 'reserved matters'.

Council officers had recommended the outline plans for approval subject to a number of conditions.

'Exciting' proposals for the Queensmere Shopping Centre also include public spaces and realms, as well as new connections through the town centre.

The mixed-use scheme - which will be called Slough Central - will also feature pubs, wine bars and hot food takeaways, provision for a cinema and live music venue, while a multi-storey car park will have space for 685 vehicles.

Reacting to the news, Russell O’Hare, development director at British Land, said: "The decision by the planning committee is a key first step in creating a new heart for the town centre, with spaces for the whole community to enjoy.

"We’d like to thank everyone who’s engaged with us on the proposals to date – including local residents, community groups, councillors and officers – and helped us to reach this point."

Last week, it was revealed that part of the centre would be closing as preparations begin on the mass redevelopment scheme, with plans to move some affected retailers, such as Sports Direct, elsewhere in the complex.

British Land said that trade has been low in certain parts of the shopping centre and its plans will help revitalise it.

The company aims to commence the demolition of the centre by late 2024.

To find out more about the outline planning application, visit www.sloughcentral.com

To view the application in more detail, search for reference P/19689/000 on Slough Borough Council's planning portal.