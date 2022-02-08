Man jailed after driving at paramedic in Farnham Common

A Surrey man has been jailed for 16 months after deliberately driving into an ambulance crew member in Farnham Common.

Ajil Khawaja, 34, of Albert Drive, Woking, pleaded guilty to one count each of actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, drink driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, February 3 to the prison term, and was also disqualified from driving for 44 months.

On January 3, Khawaja was driving erratically in Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Common, while under the influence of alcohol.

Concerned by the manner of his driving, an ambulance crew tried to stop him.

When one of the crew members approached the car, Khawaja purposefully drove at him, which caused the victim to fly up the bonnet and windscreen and left him lying in the road.

The ambulance technician, a man in his forties, only suffered minor bumps and bruises.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Lunn of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a horrible incident where a member of ambulance staff, who just wanted to help, was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the road.

“Thankfully the technician involved was not seriously hurt and was back on duty in a matter of days.

“Khawaja quite clearly was not fit to be driving and put others at great risk, and deliberately drove at a paramedic.

“I am pleased that he will not be in a position to drive for some time.

“Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit is dedicated to removing people like Khawaja from our roads.”