Motorcyclist killed in crash with two cars in Farnham Royal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Farnham Royal between two cars and a motorcycle.

The collision took place at approximately 11.15pm last night (March 18) on the A355 Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Road.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old man, died of his injuries.

His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Investigating officer PC Jessica Barker of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said:

“We are in the very early stages of investigating this tragic incident and we are keen to identify and speak to any witnesses that may assist our enquiry.

“I would appeal to anybody who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to please contact Thames Valley Police, quoting reference number 43220119577.

“I would also ask anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage, to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that can assist the investigation.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”