Stoke Poges man charged with knife and driving offences in Slough

A man from Stoke Poges has been charged with knife and driving offences in Slough.

Ryan Kymani, 22, of Plough Lane, was charged with four counts of possessing a bladed article yesterday (June 7).

He was also charged with one count each of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle taken without the owner's consent.

The charges relate to an incident in the Britwell area of Slough at around 4.55pm on Monday (June 6).

Kymani was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (June 8).