'Significant' fire in house in Stoke Poges

Firefighters from Slough have praised the quick thinking and action of a resident in slowing the spread of a 'significant' fire in Stoke Poges.

Two crews from Slough Fire Station were called out to a detached home in Park Road at 1.50pm yesterday afternoon (September 8).

A fire in a utility room broke out - thought to have originated from an electrical source.

A resident shut the door to the room, preventing the spread of fire. The firefighters said that this made 'a massive difference' and without this, the blaze would likely have been a 'full-on' fire.

They stressed the importance of shutting doors to contain fires when they are discovered, wherever safe and possible.

Two members of Slough's fire crew extinguished the fire equipped with breathing apparatus and were on the scene for one hour.