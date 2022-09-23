Duo who stole Maserati from Stoke Poges property sentenced

Two men who stole a Maserati in Stoke Poges have been jailed, disqualified from driving and face deportation after being convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court.

It follows an incident on June 20 earlier this year when Andreas Narbutas, 34, of Vaughan Gardens, Ilford, London, and Arminas Gudas, 34, of no fixed abode stole a keyless Maserati Ghibli from the driveway of a property in Freemans Close.

The incident occurred at around 4am, when, having stolen the car, they drove at speed towards Maidstone, Kent.

The vehicle was picked up by Kent Police’s ANPR system as the victim, a man in his fifties, had reported it as stolen.

Kent Police officers pursued the car, which Narbutas drove in a dangerous manner using both sides of the road.

A ‘stinger stick’ brought the pursuit to a halt but Narbutas continued to drive on the deflated tyres before he and Gudas eventually decamped in the Leeds area of Maidstone.

Kent Police officers immediately arrested Gudas and Narbutas was located in some nearby woodland soon afterwards, with the use of a dog unit and a drone.

On Thursday (September 22) Narbutas was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, disqualified from driving for seven years and three months and ordered to pay £395 in compensation after pleading guilty to one count each of theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft, dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance.

Meanwhile, Gudas was sentenced to two years and two months in prison, disqualified for five years and one month whilst also ordered to pay £395 in compensation after pleading guilty to one count each of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

Both men will be deported to Lithuania following their release from prison.

Thames Valley Police police staff investigator Jon Brewer said: “Not only did Andreas Narbutas and Arminas Gudas steal a high-value sports car, but they then drove it recklessly and dangerously, putting themselves and the public at risk.

“Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident but the victim has been left without his vehicle.

“I would like to thank our colleagues at Kent Police who were commended by the judge for stopping the stolen vehicle and apprehending the offenders without anyone being injured.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to bringing thieves and dangerous drivers to justice.”