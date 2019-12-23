Firefighters attend two car collision in Wexham

Firefighters from Langley attended the scene of a two car collision in Wexham yesterday evening.

The crash occurred on Uxbridge Road at the junction with Wexham Park Lane where firefighters arrived at about 7.05pm.

There were no entrapments but firefighters carried out first-aid on the driver of one vehicle and the passenger of the other.

The crew were at the scene for about an hour. Both people who were treated took themselves to hospital for precautionary checks.