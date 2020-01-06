Wexham stab victim identified by police

The 18-year-old man who died from stab wounds following an altercation in Wexham on Saturday has been identified as Mohammed Aman Ashraq.

Mr Ashraq, from Slough, died in Wexham Park Hospital on Saturday after police were called to an incident in Benjamin Lane at about 7.55pm.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest/abdomen.

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. Earlier today (Monday) warrants of further detention were granted at Slough Magistrates Court.

Benjamin Lane is no longer closed but a number scene watches remain in place while police continue to investigate.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing our investigation into the murder of Mr Ashraq and we are supporting his family with specially trained officers.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and two men remain in custody.

“I would like to make a continued appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us in our investigation to please come forward if they have not already done so, we are extremely grateful to those who have already come forward with information.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 1118 4/1/20 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

LPA Commander for Slough, Superintendent Lee Barnham added: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life, and our thoughts remain with Mr Ashraq’s family. Undoubtedly this will have had a significant impact on them and on the wider community.

“Please be reassured that we are carrying out a thorough investigation and will continue to work with the community to offer support at this difficult time.

“Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence whilst we investigate and through increased neighbourhood patrols.

“We would encourage any members of the community with any concerns to please approach our officers.”