Police appeal after woman assaulted in Black Park car park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Slough.

It happened at around 6.50pm on Saturday, April 17, when the victim, a woman in her twenties, was assaulted by another woman in the car park of Black Park.

The offender threw water on her and pulled her hair.

The offender is described as a white woman in her twenties. She had long brunette hair worn in a ponytail and wore a grey coat with a fur lined hood, a dark scarf and blue denim jeans.

The victim lost some hair but did not sustain any other injuries or require medical treatment.

If you witnessed this incident or saw a woman matching the description of the offender in the area at the time, or have any information, please get in touch.

You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43210162297.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

