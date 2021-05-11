Independents maintain control of Wexham Parish Council

The independents managed to maintain a majority at Wexham Court Parish Council following a by-election.

The results of the by-election were announced yesterday (Monday), and the count took place at the Centre in Farnham Road,

Seven seats were up for grabs following six resignations and the tragic passing of councillor Ken Wright last year.

Labour hoped to regain control of the Independent-run parish council but was defeated by a landslide by the Independent group.

Only two Labour candidates were voted in whereas five Independent candidates were elected.

The full election list of Wexham Court Parish Council is as followed:

Hamzah Ishtiaq Ahmed (Lab): 505

Mubashir Ahmed (Ind): 578

Shaida Abbas Akbar (Lab): 525

Sajid Mahmood Janjua (Ind): 499

Kamaljit Kaur (Lab): 522

Sarfraz Khan (Lab): 497

Josiah Njore Kimani (Lab): 441

Sandra Malik (Lab): 517

Gurcharan Singh Manku (Ind): 494

Lesley McNichol (Ind): 575

Sajid Nawaz (Ind): 530

Singh Ruprah (Ind): 529

Jaswinder Singh (Ind): 538

Paul Sohal (Lab): 477

Wexham Court Parish Council’s current political make-up is nine Independent parish councillors and two Labour.