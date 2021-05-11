SITE INDEX

    • Independents maintain control of Wexham Parish Council

    James Bagley, Local Democracy Reporter

    The independents managed to maintain a majority at Wexham Court Parish Council following a by-election.

    The results of the by-election were announced yesterday (Monday), and the count took place at the Centre in Farnham Road,

    Seven seats were up for grabs following six resignations and the tragic passing of councillor Ken Wright last year.

    Labour hoped to regain control of the Independent-run parish council but was defeated by a landslide by the Independent group.

    Only two Labour candidates were voted in whereas five Independent candidates were elected.

    The full election list of Wexham Court Parish Council is as followed:

    Hamzah Ishtiaq Ahmed (Lab): 505
    Mubashir Ahmed (Ind): 578
    Shaida Abbas Akbar (Lab): 525
    Sajid Mahmood Janjua (Ind): 499
    Kamaljit Kaur (Lab): 522
    Sarfraz Khan (Lab): 497
    Josiah Njore Kimani (Lab): 441
    Sandra Malik (Lab): 517
    Gurcharan Singh Manku (Ind): 494
    Lesley McNichol (Ind): 575
    Sajid Nawaz (Ind): 530
    Singh Ruprah (Ind): 529
    Jaswinder Singh (Ind): 538
    Paul Sohal (Lab): 477

    Wexham Court Parish Council’s current political make-up is nine Independent parish councillors and two Labour.

