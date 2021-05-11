Independents maintain control of Wexham Parish Council

01:22PM, Tuesday 11 May 2021
The independents managed to maintain a majority at Wexham Court Parish Council following a by-election.
The results of the by-election were announced yesterday (Monday), and the count took place at the Centre in Farnham Road,
Seven seats were up for grabs following six resignations and the tragic passing of councillor Ken Wright last year.
Labour hoped to regain control of the Independent-run parish council but was defeated by a landslide by the Independent group.
Only two Labour candidates were voted in whereas five Independent candidates were elected.
The full election list of Wexham Court Parish Council is as followed:
Hamzah Ishtiaq Ahmed (Lab): 505
Mubashir Ahmed (Ind): 578
Shaida Abbas Akbar (Lab): 525
Sajid Mahmood Janjua (Ind): 499
Kamaljit Kaur (Lab): 522
Sarfraz Khan (Lab): 497
Josiah Njore Kimani (Lab): 441
Sandra Malik (Lab): 517
Gurcharan Singh Manku (Ind): 494
Lesley McNichol (Ind): 575
Sajid Nawaz (Ind): 530
Singh Ruprah (Ind): 529
Jaswinder Singh (Ind): 538
Paul Sohal (Lab): 477
Wexham Court Parish Council’s current political make-up is nine Independent parish councillors and two Labour.
