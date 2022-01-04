Visits suspended to Wexham Park Hospital due to COVID-19

12:40PM, Tuesday 04 January 2022
Wexham Park Hospital has been closed to visitors due to rising cases of COVID-19, the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has announced.
The changes came into effect on New Year's Day but some exemptions will remain in place for visitors to Wexham Park and Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.
Maxine McVey, Deputy Director of Nursing, said: “We understand how important visits from loved ones are for our patients, which is why this decision is not one that we have taken lightly, but our priority has to be to ensuring the safety of those in our care and those looking after them.
“Our nursing teams will update each patient’s next of kin regularly, so that they can keep the rest of their family and friends up to date.
“They will work with families where there are exceptional circumstances, including for example, where patients have dementia or learning disabilities.
She added that families could also visit for any patient ‘who is deemed to be nearing the end of their life’.
Families with loved ones in hospital will be able to use PALS (Patient Advice and Liaison Service) to deliver essentials such as clean pyjamas or a new book. A full list of what can be brought in can be found here.
Furthermore, there are a number of exemptions to the changes in the following areas:
Patients in the Emergency Department (ED)
Children’s Wards
Maternity
For more information, email fhft.palswexhampark@nhs.net or call 0300 615 3365 between 9am and 5pm on Monday to Friday.
