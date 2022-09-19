SITE INDEX

    • Updates: Queen's state funeral and committal service

    The reporting team

    10:24AM, Monday 19 September 2022

    LONDON 134862-37

    The Express and Advertiser will be bringing readers live updates from Windsor throughout the day as the town prepares for the Queen's final journey to be laid to rest at St George's Chapel following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

    Reporters Shay Bottomley and Jade Kidd are in Windsor with photographer Ian Longthorne.

    3.25pm:

    3.24pm:

    A round of applause breaks out among the crowd.

    3.18pm:

    The moment thousands have been waiting for as the procession begins its journey down the Long Walk.

    3.17pm:

    Sir Tony Blair is among the dignitaries who are arriving at St George's Chapel.

    3.14pm:

    Step liners have taken their place at the entrance to St George's Chapel, with members of the clergy also in place.

    3.11pm:

    Minute guns are firing every minute, followed by the sound of the Sebastopol Bell.

    3.07pm:

    The procession has now begun its slow journey to Windsor Castle.

    3.04pm:

    The hearse is approaching the Long Walk.

    2.59pm:

    Many Royal Borough viewers will be familiar with the route the hearse is taking.

    It is now passing through Old Windsor as it draws ever closer to the Long Walk.

    2.58pm:

    2.53pm:

    Guards are now lining the Long Walk as the state hearse passes through Runnymede.

    2.51pm:

    The military is in position in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

    2.35pm:

    2.28pm:

    Members of the public can no longer access the Long Walk for safety reasons.

    2.27pm:

    2.10pm:

    Roads which would usually be filled with thousands of cars are silent as the Queen's hearse journeys west to Windsor.

    13.46pm:

    Shouts of 'three cheers for Her Majesty', with the crowds responding in turn.

    1.39pm:

    Crowds break out into applause for the Queen as the hearse begins its journey.

    1.36pm:

    The Queen's coffin has now been moved to the State Hearse, which will make the journey through London to the A308, where it will travel to Windsor.

    1.35pm:

    1.28pm:

    Our photographer Ian Longthorne is in position to capture the arrival of the Queen's coffin at St George's Chapel later this afternoon.

    1.23pm:

    Rail service continue to be disrupted.

    1.05pm:

    The Queen's committal service will take place at St George's Chapel at 4pm today. It will be led by the Dean of Windsor.

    You can find out more about what the service will involve here.

    12.55pm:

    More and more people are arriving in Windsor to see the procession along the Long Walk.

    12.25pm:

    12.22pm:

    12.20pm:

    The streets in the centre of Windsor have been deserted during the ceremony.

    12.15pm:

    If you are travelling to Windsor, please make sure you leave your pets at home.

    12.11pm:

    When the Queen's coffin is transported to Windsor in the State Hearse, it is expected to travel along the A308 through Runnymede and Old Windsor.

    It will then travel along Albert Road to Shaw Farm Gate, where it will proceed down the Long Walk at 3.10pm.

    Members of the Royal Family will join the Procession in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

    Minute Guns will be fired on the East Lawn, Windsor Castle by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, and Sebastopol Bell and the Curfew Tower Bell will be tolled.

    The Procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George's Chapel where a Guard of Honour, found by the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will be mounted.

    The Queen’s coffin will be borne in Procession into the Chapel.

    12.04pm:

    The Queen's coffin will soon begin the journey to Windsor, but it will first move in procession to Wellington Arch, at Hyde Park Corner.

    Her Majesty’s Coffin will be borne through the Abbey, returning to the State Gun Carriage for theprocession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

    The King and members of the Royal Family will follow in Procession.

    The procession will include detachments from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

    Minute guns will be fired in Hyde Park by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, and Big Ben will toll throughout the duration of the procession.

    At Wellington Arch, the coffin will be transferred to the State Hearse to travel to Windsor.

    As the State Hearse departs Wellington Arch, the parade will give a Royal Salute and the National Anthem will be played.

    His Majesty The King and members of the Royal Family will then depart for Windsor.

    11.54am:

    The Last Post will soon sound, followed by a two-minute silence, the Reveille and the National Anthem.

    11.52am: 

    The words to the Anthem, which has been specially composed for the service:

    Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Neither death, nor life, nor
    angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,
    nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love
    of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Alleluia! Amen.

    11.39am:

    The scene in Windsor this morning.

    11.31am:

    The streets in the centre of Windsor are quiet as people watch the funeral on the Long Walk or at home.

    11.20am:

    Prime Minister Liz Truss will read the second lesson.

    11.16am:

    The funeral service is being shown on big screens in Windsor.

    11.10am:

    'The day thou gavest, Lord is ended' is the first hymn.

    11.01am:

    The Choir of Westminster Abbey sings five Sentences - lines of scripture set to music - as the Queen's coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey.

    10.55am:

    The Queen's coffin has arrived at Westminster Abbey. The funeral will begin at 11am.

    10.48am:

    10.46am: A number of road closures are in place in the Windsor today.

    Please check before you travel.

    10.36am: The committal service at St George's Chapel will begin at 4pm.

    As the Queen's coffin arrives through the West Door and moves in procession to the Quire, the service will open with Psalm 121 before the choir sings The Russian Kontakion of the Departed.

    10.31am: Mourners who have been making their way to London and Windsor have faced significant travel disruption this morning, with rail lines between Paddington and Reading blocked.

    10.25am: Welcome to our coverage of a sombre and historic day for Windsor and the nation as a whole as we prepare to say a final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

    The Queen's state funeral will begin at Westminster Abbey at 11am, before she makes her final journey to Windsor this afternoon.

    Shortly after 3pm, the procession will make its way down the Long Walk, where tens-of-thousands of mourners are expected to be waiting, before a committal service at the Queen's final resting place at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

    Windsor

