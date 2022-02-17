CCTV footage released over Farnham Road car attack

CCTV footage has been released of three men police want to speak to in connection with an attack on a car in Slough.

At about 6.15pm on Wednesday, February 2, CCTV captured a trio of men getting out of their vehicle after stopping at traffic lights in Farnham Road.

They walked up to the vehicle in front of them and punched, kicked and caused bodywork damage with an unknown implement.

Investigating officer PC Stacey Simpson, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I am also appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220049817."