Slough Town FC's Arbour Park wins football ground award

Arbour Park Community Sports Facility, home of Slough Town FC, has been named best new non-league ground for 2016-17 by football magazine Groundtastic.

The magazine's spring 2017 edition praised the Rebel's new home for its ‘pleasingly individualistic appearance’ and ‘strong visual continuity.’

An official awards presentation will take place at the Stoke Road ground next month.

The £8.4m facility is one of a series of projects from Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between the Slough Borough Council (SBC) and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

Phase one of the Arbour Park project was completed in August 2016, which included football stands, a FIFA accredited 3G pitch and a four court sports hall for nearby St Joseph’s school.

The second phase of construction is nearing completion and will provide further room for spectators and disabled fans, as well as hospitality facilities in the main stand.

The completed second phase will be handed over to the council in May, ready for an official summer opening.

SBC leader Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: "It’s fantastic news that Arbour Park has been recognised.

“It’s a tremendous asset for our community and now sets the high standards we are aiming toward for our new leisure centre and refurbished ice arena.”

SUR general manager Andy Howell said: "It’s fantastic that Arbour Park has won this award and we are looking forward to delivering the completed sports facility in the summer for all the community."