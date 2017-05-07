Charity founder with cerebral palsy completes five mile sponsored walk

A model with cerebral palsy pushed her body to the limit when she completed a five-mile sponsored walk on Saturday, April 29.

Asa Marshal, 28, from Templewood Lane, Farnham Common, took part in this year’s annual Slough Together Walk, organised by Slough Rotary, as a way of kick-starting the revival of her charity work following a long hiatus.

Asa started the charity ASA Disability That Knows No Limits when she was 12 with the help of parents, providing a support network for disabled youngsters.

The promotion and glamour model says she first decided to start ASA because she was bullied for her disability during her time at primary school.

She put her group on hold when studying for her A-levels and going to university and re-started it in 2014.

The charity organised fundraising fashion shows, outings, seminars and more. Its work was again put on hold in 2015 when Asa underwent major brain surgery.

Sadly the former Bucks New University student’s operation was not as successful as expected and seriously set her back physically.

She sees the weekend’s five-mile push through Slough and Eton as a comeback for her charity and raised about £800 from her feat.

Asa said she was ‘over the moon’ to complete the walk.

“I’ve been in the gym since January. I tried to go at least twice a week.

“I tried really, really hard for it and I put my body through it all.

“I’ve never ever walked that far in my life; this was really a challenge.”

Asa’s five-mile walk was featured on a BBC news item on Tuesday.

Joined by other ASA members on her walk, she thanked her friends and family members for their support.

“Everyone has really been so supportive of me.

“I don’t know what I would do without them,” she said. “Everyone’s been cheering me on.”

Visit www.youcaring.com/asawalksthewalk to donate.