Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough members join charity walk

More than 50 Ahmadiyya Muslims joined a crowd of 4,000 for a charity ‘walk for peace’ in London.

The annual 8km march in Newham, East London is organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association.

Every year walkers from across the country raise more than a quarter of a million pounds for more than 90 UK charities.

Burnham parish councillor and president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough Atiq Ahmad Bhatti said: “This year we have seen an incredible show of unity from charities, organisations and members of the public.

“We have witnessed that indeed serving humanity through fundraising builds bridges of hope, friendship and brotherhood and we have seen the immense success when we do indeed work together for the greater good.”

The 4,000 participants expect to have raised £750,000 in total.