Firefighters attend M40 car fire

Reporter:

Stephen Delahunty

Firefighters deal with small fire at Slough recycling centre

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations attended a car fire in between junctions eight and ten of the M40 at around 11am.

The car had caught fire from the engine department.

However the driver managed to pull over and exit the vehicle before anyone was injured.

The motorway was closed for around 20 minutes due to smoke from the engine and fog.

