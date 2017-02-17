Car 'melted' on to road during blaze

Emergency services had to close part of Farnham Road, in Slough, this afternoon after a car caught fire.

The road was closed in both directions while two crews from Slough Fire Station tackled the blaze, which is believed to have started in the engine of the Citroen C5.

Firefighters took about half an hour to bring it under control, but were unable to move the vehicle as it had ‘melted to the road’ under the heat.

One person was in the car at the time but was unhurt.

It is not thought to be suspicious.