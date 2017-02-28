20 reactions to BBC Panorama's 'Life in Immigration Town' in Slough

Slough fell under the spotlight of last night’s BBC Panorama programme which looked at ‘how immigration is dividing Britain’s most diverse town’.

Presenter Richard Bilton revisited the Slough 10 years after making his first documentary there.

It discussed why thousands of white British people are abandoning the town, spoke to those who had come from abroad to work in Slough, the effect on businesses and schools, and the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

The crew spoke to a Polish immigrant who believes there are too many Polish people in Slough and a police officer who said ‘Roman gypsies are the only fly in the ointment’.

Here are 20 Tweets reacting to the programme.

#immigrationtown slough has a history of welcoming people into town. Only been here 3 years and think there is more unity than shown on prog — Slough Sally Army (@SloughSalvation) 27 February 2017

The message from Slough on #immigrationtown seemed to be some immigration was good but it had gone too far. — rod bishop (@rodbishop15) 27 February 2017

#immigrationtown I'm a white man who lives in the heart of Chalvey. Love it! — Ed Bates (@Ed_USoB_McB) 27 February 2017

I went to the high street last week and felt like an immigrant.. it's sad that we're outnumbered in our own town #immigrationtown #slough — Paigey Edwards (@ItsPaigeEdwards) 27 February 2017

This programme shows that people who work hard do contribute and make a life for themselves - integration is important !! - #immigrationtown — Dilip Mandalia (@dil4858) 27 February 2017

'I can't find anything I like about Slough' Ann, you're not alone #ImmigrationTown — Millie (@MillieSansoye) 27 February 2017

@ExpressSeries enjoyed watching the programme. Glad to know we are one of the highest earning towns in England. — Pcoast (@pcoastpv) 27 February 2017

Mr & Mrs Downes feel alienated which is different from being racist. That won't stop them from being labelled as such. #immigrationtown — BrexitMeansBrexit (@HoveBN3) 27 February 2017

I wish they spoke to the people in Slough who do feel proud of diversity #Panorama #immigrationtown — neha (@nehaaa_x) 27 February 2017

Bit underwhelmed by Panorama's #immigrationtown. Too short a programme to be much more than a very superficial look at the issue — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) 27 February 2017

This programme keeps saying that the economy in slough is booming. They fail to mention the huge poverty #immigrationtown — Shazzy (@shazzytastic) 27 February 2017

@ExpressSeries I moved here a while back and really like the diversity. — Anna Frey (@musesparrow) 27 February 2017

Feeling a bit embarrassed by Panorama and #ImmigrationTown Can't believe how some people react to immigrants in my hometown — Steve Ball (@ballie64) 27 February 2017

perhaps you should come to Marbella and check out the issue with British immigrants here #ImmigrationTown #panorama — Tim Stoner (@stonertim) 27 February 2017

#immigrationtown looking at a place through the lens of a single issue makes highly misleading television. — Cheepcheepcopywriter (@Cheepcheepcopy) 27 February 2017

What people don't realise is that immigrants who came in 60s/70s are now very resentful towards 'new' immigrants #ImmigrationTown — Millie (@MillieSansoye) 27 February 2017

Who gave these people exclusive rights to Slough just because they were born there? #Immigrationtown — Lee Hayman (@HEELHayman) 27 February 2017

@ExpressSeries seems like workers arent the issue... annoying street youths and a lack of community engagement probably is — Andi Beardshall (@andibee1979) 27 February 2017

Immigration has made Slough one of the UKs strongest economies #immigrationtown — Shoaib_H (@Shoaib_H_) 27 February 2017

Slough benefits from immigration but the local population had concerns & they expressed them at the referendum #immigrationtown #Panorama — Kevin T (@notsouniquename) 27 February 2017

