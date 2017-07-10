Mon, 10
25 °C
Tue, 11
20 °C
Wed, 12
21 °C
SECTION INDEX

Two taken to hospital following fire in Slough

Luke Matthews

Reporter:

Luke Matthews

0
Two taken to hospital following fire in Slough

Two people were taken to hospital after a car fire affected three houses in Slough this afternoon (Monday).

Crews were called to Lismore Park at 1.08pm, with firefighters attending from Slough, Langley, Windsor, Ascot and Beaconsfield.

The fire was extinguished using three hose reels and one jet, with an aerial ladder platform from High Wycombe Fire Station also being deployed.

Two people were been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.  

The fire was under control by 3.37pm and a full investigation to establish the cause of the fire will now take place.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved