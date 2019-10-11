Brexit 'no deal' could stall Slough's regeneration, warns council document

A ‘no deal’ Brexit analysis by Slough Borough Council (SBC) has warned that an exodus of EU workers could stall the town’s regeneration projects.

The UK could leave the European Union without a withdrawal agreement at the end of October if no resolution is struck between the government and the 27 EU member states.

SBC has drawn up a no-deal Brexit risk analysis which says there is a ‘significant’ possibility that a loss of workers from EU27 countries could impact the council’s ability to deliver regeneration in the town.

The report states: “Slough’s construction sector is highly reliant on migrant labour.

“Limits on free movement could bring about skills shortages, which could impact on construction, as well as businesses and employers within the borough.

“However, this could also provide opportunities for some Slough residents.”

The impact of a delay in major infrastructure projects being delivered in Slough is described as ‘critical’ in the council’s no deal risk analysis.

The document also revealed that the adult and social care sector could be hit if EU workers leave the area.

Figures show that in 2018 there were approximately 2,700 jobs in adult and social care in Slough, 13 per cent of which belonged to EU workers.

Positive impacts predicted by the council include a potential reduction in demand for services and less demand for school places in the area.

Cabinet members are due to discuss the report in a meeting at Slough Borough Council’s 25 Windsor Road headquarters on Monday.