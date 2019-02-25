Ahmadiyya Muslim Community pays tribute to first Pakistani Nobel Laureate 

Members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks met at the Britwell Community Centre to remember the first Pakistani Nobel Laureate.

Dr Abdus Salam, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for Physics in 1979, was a prominent and leading theoretical physicist and an Ahmadi muslim.

One of his closest friends from Slough, Chaudhry Hameed Ahmad, accompanied Dr Salam to Sweeden to collect his prize in 1979.

His son, Javaid Hameed, told stories of the evening in Wentworth Avenue on Friday, February 15, remembering with fondness how his father and Dr Salam found the ceremony.

Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks said: “Dr. Abdus Salam is remembered as a prominent Nobel Laurette and his contribution to theoretical physics is incredible.

“The fact that he was a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is indeed most humbling and to remember him provides a benchmark for the younger members in our community in terms of their academic potential and service to the community and their future professions.”