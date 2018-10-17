Ahmadiyya Muslim Community hosts annual Burnham Peace Symposium

People of of a diverse range of faiths came together to promote peace and denounce all forms of extremism at the 13th annual Slough and Burnham Peace Symposium on Saturday.

The event hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks, was attended by more than 200 people.

A poem entitled ‘peace be with you’ and a song called ‘Love for All Hatred for None’ were sung at the gathering at the E-ACT Burnham Park Academy by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Children’s Choir.

Attendees at the event in Opendale Road included MP for Slough Tan Dhesi, Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal and Burnham Parish Council chairman Cllr Judith Foster.

The event was also attended by reverends from churches in Burnham and Slough, members of the armed forces and Berkshire cadet force, Burnham Royal British Legion ,members, councillors and members of voluntary groups and charities.

Faiths represented included Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Hinduism and Buddhism.

The theme for this year’s event was 'fundamentals of establishing lasting peace'.

After proceedings, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community launched the official Poppy Appeal 2018 campaign alongside the Royal British Legion and Berkshire Poppy Appeal.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks president Atiq Ahmad Bhatti said his group were ‘humbled’ to have been able to host the annual symposium again and to unite so many people.

He added: “We have seen an incredible commitment to the establishment of peace and together we can, and indeed we will, make a difference to promoting peace, love, equality, tolerance and interfaith harmony.”