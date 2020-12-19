MP Joy Morrissey opens newly refurbished Burnham Post Office and Budgens

The newly refurbished Burnham Post Office and Budgens store was officially opened by the village’s MP Joy Morrissey last week.

The renovation was undertaken by new postmaster Jayesh Patel and his family after a vast five-week project to transform the Burnham Village Store into a Budgens.

Following the completion of the work, in November, longstanding postmaster Keshu Odedra retired.

Mrs Morrissey cut the ribbon to officially declare it open at a ceremony on December 11.

Services at the Post Office are now available at the back and the front of the shop and there is a self-service machine, as well as dedicated Post Office counters at the back of the store.

An additional 12 hours of Post Office services a week with earlier opening and later closing times are also on offer.

The new opening times are Monday to Saturday, 7am to 9pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

MP Morrissey said: “This new-look store and Post Office look great. I want to thank new postmaster Jayesh Patel and family for their big investment in this crucial Burnham shop as a Post Office at the heart of a community.

“I also want to offer my appreciation to retiring postmaster Keshu Odedra and his family for their loyal, long service to the village.”

Postmaster Jayesh Patel said: “Customers are very happy with all the changes made.

“It is a total refit of the store and we have changed to Budgens. They are delighted that there are now Post Office counters at the front and the back of the shop, which makes it more convenient to visit as it is a long shop.

“As soon as we saw this shop we saw the big potential and we really like the village.”