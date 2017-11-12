Ahmadiyya Muslim Community raises money for Poppy Appeal

Members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC) Slough and South Bucks have been out in the community helping the homeless and raising money for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Since the end of last month members have been helping collect money for the Royal British Legion and on Sunday, November 5, had the opportunity to serve the homeless at St Mary’s Church in Slough town centre.

More than 50 hot dishes were served to the homeless, such as lamb soup, lamb and rice, boiled eggs and sandwiches.

Burnham Parish councillor and president of AMC Slough and South Bucks Atiq Ahmad Bhatti said: “This is a difficult time of the year for the homeless, especially with the cold weather snap and the least we can do is to prepare fresh hot meals for them and serve them.

“This week we were also able to donate food items to the Salvation Army in Slough and hope to continue our regular efforts in supporting the homeless in Slough.”