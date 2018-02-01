UKIP councillor quits party over leadership issues and Jo Marney comments

UKIP’s only Slough Borough councillor has left the party over its leadership troubles and racist comments made by leader Henry Bolton’s girlfriend.

Diana Coad says she left UKIP when racist comments made about Meghan Markle by Mr Bolton’s girlfriend Jo Marney were hitting headlines.

“If he can’t keep her in order how can he run a party?” asked Cllr Coad, who will continue as an independent councillor.

“It was appalling, petty but also I thought very jealous. It says more about her than it did about Meghan,” she added.

She mentioned the frequency of UKIP’s leadership changes and said the party was ‘leaderless since Nigel [Farage]’.

She said she is happy to continue as an independent councillor for the time being.

“I have always supported and helped people no mater what their political persuasion,” added the Langley St Mary's ward councillor.