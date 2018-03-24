Burnham reverend and members of Ahmadiyya Muslim community hold special meeting

Reverend Bill Jackson from St. Peter’s Church in Church Street was presented with a copy of the Quran by members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC) Slough and South Bucks at a special meeting on Friday, March 16.

Rev Jackson provided an engaging history of St. Peter’s Church and how it was founded.

Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough & South Bucks said: “We are humbled to have had the opportunity to present the Reverend with a copy of the Holy Quran today.

“The Reverend is much loved by the Burnham Community and works tirelessly in serving the members of the church and local community.

“May God bless him abundantly for his service to the faith.”

On Saturday, March 17 the community group invited staff corporal Leigh Preston from the Windsor Household Cavalry and the Royal British Legion of Burnham’s poppy co-ordinator Nick MacDonald to join them and hundreds of others at the National Peace Symposium of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, at the Baitul Futuh Mosque in Morden.

Atiq added: “It has been an absolute honour and privilege to host two exceptionally respected members of the community who are dear friends of the AMC Slough & South Bucks.”