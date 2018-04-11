Community groups come together to feed homeless on Bank Holiday Monday

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC) Slough and South Bucks joined forces with the London and Slough Run to serve hot meals to the homeless on Monday, April 2.

Five Ahmadi Youth helped serve hot lentil soup and rice to over 45 homeless at St. Mary’s Church in High Street.

President of AMC Slough and South Bucks, Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, said: “The London and Slough Run is truly an incredible group of dedicated and committed people who are serving the homeless throughout the year.

“We are very fortunate to be able to help and support them in this extremely valuable cause which is very dear to our hearts as Ahmadi Muslims.”