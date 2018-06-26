More than 50 FGM cases recorded in Slough over past year

More than 50 victims of FGM (Female Genital Mutilation) have been recorded in Slough over the past year, according to NHS data.

A study by NHS Digital said that in the borough, about 55 victims of FGM were seen by doctors, nurses or midwives over the last year.

Of those, around 30 were having their injuries recorded by NHS services for the first time.

While around 6,400 women and girls with FGM were seen by NHS staff in England between April 2017 and March this year, an estimated 137,000 are thought to have been affected by it.

FGM is most commonly carried out within communities from Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and young girls are often flown abroad for ceremonies where FGM is performed.

Carrying out FGM or assisting in it being conducted, either in the UK or abroad, can be punished with up to 14 years in prison.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “FGM is a barbaric practice that leaves its victims physically and mentally scarred.

"We urge any young women or girls dealing with the physical and emotional impact of FGM to seek help and support.

"Sadly this abuse is all too commonplace — since the launch of our FGM helpline in 2013, we have received hundreds of calls from members of the public, as well as professionals who have questions about how best to support women and girls at risk of this complex form of abuse.”

The Department for Health's decision to include genital piercings as a form of FGM in 2015 caused controversy, but the figures show that these account for only a small portion of the recorded cases. In nearly half of cases, the type of injury was not recorded.

Call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.