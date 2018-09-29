Exhibition depicting Greeks' solidarity with refugees displayed at Langley Academy

A shirt, coloured crayons, a toy and a drum were some of the items on show at a travelling exhibition which visited Langley Academy last week.

The ‘Museum without a Home’ is an exhibition by the Greek sections of Amnesty International and Oxfam.

The award winning project which originated in Athens in 2016 and has since toured the world, was in Langley Academy, in Langley Road last week, from Monday to Saturday, following a stay in the Houses of Parliament.

Museum Without a Home celebrates the solidarity of the Greek people towards refugees fleeing conflict and persecution and calls on people and leaders to pledge to support dignity and safety for all.

The exhibits are real objects that Greek women, men and children donated to people in need of protection and are accompanied by true stories of solidarity, with the aim of inspiring positive change.

Langley Academy’s museum learning officer Mathew Britten said: “It is a very important exhibition for our students to see, and engage with.

“We are fortunate through our museum learning program that we have these opportunities to engage young people with broader world themes. Particularly our new year sevens who are joining the school community.”