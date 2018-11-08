Slough MP Tan Dhesi joins Ahmadiyya Muslim community poppy sales

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks has been raising funds for the Poppy Appeal over the past few weeks at supermarkets across the borough.

The group has collected outside Sainsbury’s in Uxbridge Road, ASDA in Telford Drive and Sainsbury’s in Lake End Road, Taplow.

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi joined volunteers outside ASDA on Sunday, November 4 to help with collections, together with Tracy and Paul Harding from the Berkshire Poppy Appeal.

President of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks Atiq Ahmad, Bhatti said: “It is not only a time of remembrance, but also a poignant time for community cohesion and interfaith harmony, as shoulder to shoulder we stand together, remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us.

“I thank Tan Dhesi MP for supporting our collection efforts and for his incredible on-going community work throughout Slough.

“I also thank the amazing generosity of the British public who have opened their hearts once again and donated so extensively to this year’s Poppy collections. United we stand.”