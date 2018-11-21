Slough residents asked to share views about town centre

SLOUGH: People who live in and around Slough’s town centre are being asked for their views on how to improve it.

A survey by Slough Borough Council (SBC) seeks people’s views on a number of topics including current shopping oportunities, car parking, accessibility, cleanliness, safety and security.

Residents can fill in a paper copy of the survey that has been posted to them directly or visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/sloughtowncentre and complete it at home.

A face-to-face drop-in consultation events will also be held at The Curve in William Street tomorrow (Thursday) from 4pm to 7pm and on Saturday between 10am and 1pm.

Those who want to discuss the survey in further can contact the town centre hotline on 01753 875413, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

SBC cabinet member for planning and transport Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Having lived my whole life in Slough I have a great passion for our town, its people and its success.

“It’s no secret our town centre requires improvement and we’re already working hard to better the environment for residents and visitors ahead of future major regeneration.

“We want Slough to be a vibrant, attractive place where people choose to live, work and stay.

“I encourage residents to make their views known so we can make informed decisions about our town centre, based on the needs of the people who use it.”

Residents who complete the survey automatically go into a draw to win four tickets to this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, at The Curve.

The survey closes on Sunday, December 2. All responses will be treated confidentially.