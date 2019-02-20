Ahmadiyya Muslim Community honoured for services to the Poppy Appeal

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks were honoured by an award presented by the Mayor of Slough for services to the Poppy Appeal.

The Alice Alley Award was presented at Mayor Cllr Paul Sohal’s office in Bath Road on Wednesday, February 13.

The award, alongside certificates of appreciation were also awarded to AMWA Slough (Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association) and AMEA Slough (Ahmadiyya Muslim Elder’s Association).

President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks Atiq Ahmad Bhatti said: “We are humbled to receive the Alice Alley Award for services to the Poppy Appeal and all credit goes to the amazing effort and work put in by both AMWA Slough and AMEA Slough, who spent many hours out and about and at supermarkets collecting donations for 2018 Poppy Appeal.

“As a result of their efforts, over £6,100 was raised for this amazing cause supporting the Royal British Legion Cippenham and the Berkshire Poppy Appeal.”