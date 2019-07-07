Art collaboration brings colour on Slough streets

Young people collaborated with artist Daryl Bennett to bring colour to the streets of the town.

HOME Slough, supported by Slough Borough Council and Arts Council England, commissioned an artist to design and install murals in collaboration with young people who are connected to charity Aik Saath.

A group of more than 30 youngsters brainstormed ideas for their mural designs on the wall at The Curve Plaza in William Street and on the Wellington Street hoardings, facing the old Thames Valley University site.

Cllr Martin Carter, (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) the council’s cabinet member for inclusive growth and skills said: “It is a pleasure to see new art being commissioned in and around the town centre, brightening up some areas and making for an

altogether nicer environment.”