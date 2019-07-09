Slough Railway Station named in UK's top 10 list

A new study has named Slough as the 10th best railway station in the country.

The research, completed by Novotel, compared the facilities, food and shopping, and punctuality at the 100 busiest stations across the UK.

Figures revealed that 77 per cent of trains arrived at Slough on time in the last six months while 21 per cent of trains were delayed by more than one minute.

Just one per cent of trains were cancelled.

Slough and Glasgow were the only two stations outside of London to make the top 10.

The station, in Brunel Way, achieved a score of 68.70 out of 100 in recognition of its public wi-fi, toilet facilities and waiting room.

London Paddington was ranked number one with a score of 79.89.

The capital’s Earlsfield Railway Station took the unwanted mantle of the UK’s worst station with research claiming it has no facilities and one food outlet.

62 per cent of trains to the station were either cancelled or delayed in the past six months, figures added.