Slough SDA Church celebrate Ghanaian Independence Day

Celebrations to mark Ghanaian Independence Day took place at Hampshire Avenue Methodist Church on Saturday.

The West African nation declared independence from British rule on March 6, 1957.

The event was run by Slough Ghana Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church and the Ghanaian Association.

They marked the special day with a short play depicting how Ghana gained independence, traditional dances and food.

“We showcased Ghanaian culture through the clothes we wore and the food we served,” said Jo Boateng, a member of the Slough SDA Church congregation.

About 50 people attended the Ghanaian Cultural Day, which was first celebrated last year and the church ‘hope to do it again next year’.

Jo added it was a ‘very fine’ event.

Slough mayor Cllr Avtar Kaur Cheema gave a speech at the service.

“People who are not Ghanaian also came along and learnt so much about Ghana,” said Jo.

Ghana was the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from British colonial rule.