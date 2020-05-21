Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association make Wexham Park Hospital donation

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association (AMWA) Slough donated almost 500 non-perishable items to Wexham Park Hospital.

Supplies were dropped off to the hospital on Thursday, May 14 as part of the Slough Ahmadiyya Big Iftar Donation initiative.

With the end of Ramadan approaching, members have been challenged to double or triple their service to humanity and charitable work.

Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough, said: “It is humbling to be able to make a second donation within a week to the NHS at Wexham Park Hospital, this time by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association Slough (AMWA Slough), an auxiliary of the Community, who have donated over 470 non-perishable food items that will bring support to the staff on the wards, including COVID-19 wards.”

AMWA Slough members also stitched 400 face masks for members of the public last week.