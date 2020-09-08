Ahmadiyya Muslim Community donate boxes of food to Slough Outreach

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community continued their local community welfare and support initiative by donating over 300 non perishable food items to Slough Outreach.

The ongoing project has provided support to charities and organisations in the town during the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations of food items were purchased by the auxiliary youth arm of the community this time around, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.

President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Atiq-Ahmad Bhatti said: “Although it may seem that things are going back to normal, it is going to take time to fully return to any sort of normality as the coronavirus is still very much here.

“The elderly and vulnerable continue to struggle to come to terms with the new way of life and require help and assistance on a continued basis.

“We will continue to support the local community through our donations, help and support and are looking forward to our upcoming soup kitchen with Slough Outreach.”