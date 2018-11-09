Hundreds attend Bandi Choor celebration at Khalsa Primary School

Hundreds of people came to Khalsa Primary School on Wednesday night to celebrate the Sikh festival of Bandi Chhor.

The festival marks the day when the sixth guru of Sikhism Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib was released from prison on the day of Diwali during the 16th century.

The guru was imprisoned by Mughal Emperor Jahangir for opposing the regime.

“This is why Sikhs all over the world celebrate by lighting up candles, praying to almighty, and giving sweets to each other because Guru Hargobind was released on the very same day when the whole of India was commemorating Diwali,” said school trustee Onkar Singh.

The celebrations in Wexham Road consisted of religious hymns, food from a communal kitchen and a fireworks show.