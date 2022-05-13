Family condemn 'senseless killing' of Langley teenager

The family of a teenager stabbed to death in Langley have condemned his ‘senseless killing’ and pledged to come up with a plan to combat knife crime.

Abdul Aziz Ansari died after being attacked by the parade of shops in Trelawney Avenue on Thursday, May 5.

Thames Valley Police has charged a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A statement released on behalf of the 18-year-old victim’s family described him as a ‘bright soul, exceptionally intelligent and gifted from a very young age’.

The tribute said: “From as young as nine, he actively participated in international aid relief campaigns, rubbed shoulders with political and community leaders via interfaith, distributed food to Slough's homeless population and lobbied for anti-knife bins to be put across Slough.

“Abdul Aziz continued to develop in his secondary years while studying at leading schools in the county, but on occasion struggled to reconcile his lofty ideals and aspirations with every day challenges faced by our youth growing up in Slough.

“During the final year of his life, Abdul Aziz had transitioned into a mature young leader in our town, inspiring his peers and other youngsters to focus on becoming the best version of themselves.”

Abdul’s family said he was a dedicated son, brother, grandson and nephew and future leader of the community.

The family said his death has united and inspired Slough to counter knife-crime.

“This was a young man who loved the most vulnerable people within society, hoping that one day he would bring honour and pride to his family,” the statement added.

“His family stand proud of the young man he was developing into, more than 2,000 people from across the nation have visited the family to pay tribute, with messages of support streaming in from across the world.

“His senseless killing has stunned our entire community and beyond. His death has united and inspired Slough to respond with a robust grassroot plan to counter knife-crime.

“Slough lost a son on May 6, 2022, his name was Abdul Aziz Ansari.”