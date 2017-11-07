Leaked letter says ‘explicit video sent over Whatsapp’ among allegations against Sohail Munawar

A letter appearing to be from the Labour Party to the leader of Slough Borough Council says it has received allegations of ‘sexual harassment’ and bullying.

Sohail Munawar was suspended from the party on Friday, and a letter seen by the Express says allegations include conduct which is in breach of the party’s bullying and harassment procedure towards other party members.

It states: “There is also an allegation of sexual harassment in the form of an explicit video sent over Whatsapp to a number of other party members.”

While an investigation is carried out, Cllr Munawar has been suspended from the party and the letter says he is not entitled to attend Labour meetings or ‘represent the group in any capacity’.

It states Robert Evans, South-east regional board member, has been put in charge of the investigation, and it is hoped Cllr Munawar will offer ‘full co-operation to the party in resolving this matter’.

Cllr Munawar remains leader of the council, a position he says he intends to hold onto until a conclusion into the investigation is reached. Read his full statement here.

Councillor Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) has been removed from her position as deputy leader of the council by Cllr Munawar.

As of yesterday (Monday), Cllr Hussain will also no longer hold her post as the cabinet member for health and wellbeing but will serve as interim leader of the Labour Group.

She would not speculate on the reason why she was removed from her cabinet post.

“There’s a serious investigation being taken by the Labour Party and as a group we take these matters very seriously.

“The leader is independent from the group at the moment.

“On Monday, November 13, officers from the regional office will address our Labour Group meeting.

“Until then it’s not for us to speculate on the nature of the complaints against Cllr Munawar.

“But given what has been going on nationally I’d like to remind all councillors of their responsibility as elected representatives.

“And for the Labour Group it will be business as usual.”

An SBC spokeswoman said: “The council has a strong leader model which means that the leader still has responsibility for appointing cabinet members and the deputy leader.

“The leader remains in charge until he resigns or is removed by a vote of full council.”