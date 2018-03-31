Speed camera sabotaged with burning tyre on Wexham Road



Firefighters were called to a burning speed camera on Wexham Road last night (Friday), which had a blazing tyre placed around it.

One crew from Slough Fire Station was called to the fire, near the junction near Petersfield Avenue, between 11.30pm and midnight.

Firefighters had to hose the camera down and remove its exeternal cover to make sure there was nothing burning inside.

Damage to the speed camera was considerable. No one was injured.