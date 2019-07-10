SITE INDEX

    • Fire crews called to kitchen fire in Slough

    Amy Horsfield

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in Thorndike, Slough, at 9pm last night.

    Items of clothing that were left on an oven hob caught fire, burning the clothes and causing superficial damage to the surrounding kitchen units.

    Two appliances from Slough and one from Langley attended the scene for about 40 minutes.

    No one in the family home was harmed.

